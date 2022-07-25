Woman allegedly scammed by Denver metro contractor paid back in full, following CBS4 investigation

Homeowner Gets Payment Back After Contractor Took Money & Never Did Work

After CBS4 Investigates reported about an alleged contractor scam in early July, one woman says she's finally getting paid back the money she thought was gone forever. It all started when Pat Barash, who owns several apartment rentals in the metro area, needed some carpeting work done in one of her rental units in Aurora.

She hired Abercrombie Carpets and Floors, owned by Michael Tobin, of Golden, to do the work. She says he took some measurements and gave her an estimate.

CBS4 Investigator Kati Weis interviews Pat Barash CBS

She says he asked for an $1,100 deposit and said she could pay him the remainder once the work was complete. Barash paid him, but then she says Tobin ghosted her, and wouldn't answer her calls. She says police initially told her it was a civil matter.

After CBS4 asked Aurora Police about it, a detective got on the case, and Barash says the detective managed to settle the case with Tobin paying her back in full.

"I had not anticipated getting any money at all... so, I was very excited and very appreciative of you and the Aurora Police Department detectives," Barash said. She encourages those going through similar situations to never give up.

"Don't give up. I went through a lot of different steps, and I ended up hitting a brick wall, but I did not give up," Barash said.

CBS4 called and emailed Tobin for a comment, but have not received a response.

Earlier this month, Tobin denied Barash's account, including the accusation that he took off with her money. CBS4 also reached out to Aurora Police, but have not heard back.