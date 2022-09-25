Witness says Aurora Police shot suspect in the back while his hands were up

Witness says suspect in fatal police shooting was shot in the back with hands up

It was Aurora Police who shot and killed a car theft suspect Saturday afternoon. Denver Police are now handling the investigation into whether that shooting was justified.

Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aurora Police approached two suspects in a stolen vehicle at a gas station on East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way.

"As they were making contact with those individuals one of the suspects ran," says Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas.

Denver Police say Aurora officers pursued that suspect North across Alameda.

"He got to a fence and turned and confronted the officers, produced a weapon and threatened the officers. At this time we believe at least two officers discharged their weapons striking the suspect who went down," says Thomas.

A witness to a fatal police shooting on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 said Aurora officers shot a suspect in the back while his hands were up.

The suspect was taken to University Hospital, where he died. A witness, who asked us not to use her face or name, says the suspect had dropped his weapon before police shot him.

"They shot that man five times and when they shot him, his hands was up. His hands was up and his back was turned," the witness says. Her 10-year-old daughter also saw the shooting.

"It just makes my child even more scared of the police, like they're supposed to be out here protecting us. How do we run to 'em when our main focus is we're running from 'em right now?" the witness asks.

Denver Police, Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are conducting the investigation into the shooting.

"We believe that the officers were threatened with a weapon and that's why they discharged but again that will be part of the investigation," says Thomas.

Denver Police say the other car-theft suspect was not injured and is now in custody.

Both Aurora officers who fired their weapons are on administrative leave pending the investigation.