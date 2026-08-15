Wish for Wheels, Kroenke Sports provides free bicycles to over 200 Denver area children

For some Colorado kids, a bike means more than just a way to get around. It can mean freedom, exercise, transportation and adventure.

That's the idea behind a partnership between Wish for Wheels and Kroenke Sports Charities, which is providing more than 200 second graders in the Denver metro area with brand-new bikes and helmets.

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Wish for Wheels CEO Brad Appel said the idea was inspired in part by his own childhood growing up in New York City, when his parents would tell him to ride his bike until the streetlights came on. But after coming to Colorado, Appel said he realized many children did not have the same opportunity.

"I realized kids in Colorado didn't have bikes. They weren't really engaged," Appel said.

The schools were selected based on need, with students attending Title I schools where a large percentage of families qualify for free or reduced-price meals. Appel said the schools receiving bikes have roughly 80% to 100% of students qualifying for free or reduced-price lunches.

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The partnership is providing bikes to second graders at North Star Elementary in Thornton, Alsup Elementary in Commerce City and Kemp Elementary in Commerce City.

On Thursday, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment employees, mascots, Altitude Sports talent and community ambassadors gathered at Ball Arena for a bike-building event. More than 200 bikes were assembled before being delivered to the schools, where students received their bikes and helmets and had the opportunity to learn to ride.

Taylor Harte, a second-grade teacher at Alsup Elementary, said some of her students have never learned how to ride a bike.

"I know some of my kids don't know how to ride a bike, so it's giving them an opportunity to learn something new," Harte said.

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Organizers hope the bikes provide more than recreation.

Appel said they can help children stay active, give families another transportation option and create opportunities for kids to explore their communities.

"By giving a bike, we get these kids active, parents can go to work, community, transportation and also adventure," Appel said.