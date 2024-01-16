Winter weather still impacting flights at Denver International Airport, warmer temperatures on the way

Winter weather still impacting flights at DIA, but warmer temperatures are on the way

Winter weather still impacting flights at DIA, but warmer temperatures are on the way

Winter weather still impacting flights at DIA, but warmer temperatures are on the way

Winter weather and cold temperatures are still impacting flights across the country and at Denver International Airport on Tuesday morning. At last check on Flight Aware, 117 flights were canceled on Tuesday morning at DIA, and another 177 flights have been delayed.

The good news for travelers, with temperatures slowly warming up throughout the day Tuesday, flight delays and cancellations should ease up in the afternoon.

Winter weather and cold temperatures are still impacting flights across the country and at Denver International Airport on Tuesday morning. CBS

But if you're flying Tuesday morning from DIA, expect to see some changes with your flight.

Other cities impacted include Nashville, Houston, and Chicago. United and Southwest are topping the list of the airlines most impacted.

Since the weekend, there have been thousands of cancellations, and tens of thousands more flights delayed across the country. Southwest was hit the hardest on Monday, with 700 flights canceled nationwide.

Some airlines have been letting their passengers know ahead of time about any changes to their flights. Of course, be sure to check with your airline before flying for up-to-date information on delays and cancellations.

LINK: FlyDenver.com