Winter Weather Advisory for Denver Metro and Front Range

Another cold surge of air along with a weak moisture packed disturbance from the west coast are teaming up for a blast of wet, April snow for the weekend.

Rain changed to snow Friday evening and there will be accumulations noted through Saturday morning across the Front Range.

As temperatures will be dropping to freezing or colder pushing into the morning more snow will stack up overnight Friday into the mid morning on Saturday.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory posted for the Denver Metro Area plus the northern Front Range foothills and mountains for 4 to 10 inches of snow by 9am Saturday morning.

Snow amounts will vary around the Denver Metro area and surrounding suburbs. Most of the accumulations will be on the grassy surfaces with smaller amounts on the roads to kick off the weekend. The Denver metro area may see 1 to 4 inches of snow pushing south into into Castle Rock and north into Fort Collins. The foothills west of Denver may see 3 to 6 inches of snow with larger amounts heading into the mountains.

Highs across the state on Saturday will be cooler over the northern and northeastern corner of Colorado. With 70s holding on out over the western side of our home state.

Skies should clear by Sunday with warmer temperatures moving in to kick off another week of warming.