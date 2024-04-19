Watch CBS News
Weather

Winter Weather Advisory for Denver Metro and Front Range

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Blast of April snow set to soak the Front Range
Blast of April snow set to soak the Front Range 03:45

Another cold surge of air along with a weak moisture packed disturbance from the west coast are teaming up for a blast of wet, April snow for the weekend. 

dave-national-futurecast.png

Rain changed to snow Friday evening and there will be accumulations noted through Saturday morning across the Front Range. 

fr-futurecast-dave.png

As temperatures will be dropping to freezing or colder pushing into the morning more snow will stack up overnight Friday into the mid morning on Saturday.

fr-tonight-lows.png

There is a Winter Weather Advisory posted for the Denver Metro Area plus the northern Front Range foothills and mountains for 4 to 10 inches of snow by 9am Saturday morning.

all-winter-alerts.png

Snow amounts will vary around the Denver Metro area and surrounding suburbs. Most of the accumulations will be on the grassy surfaces with smaller amounts on the roads to kick off the weekend. The Denver metro area may see 1 to 4 inches of snow pushing south into into Castle Rock and north into Fort Collins. The foothills west of Denver may see 3 to 6 inches of snow with larger amounts heading into the mountains.

ecmwf-fr-snow.png

Highs across the state on Saturday will be cooler over the northern and northeastern corner of Colorado. With 70s holding on out over the western side of our home state.

fr-tomorrow-highs.png

Skies should clear by Sunday with warmer temperatures moving in to kick off another week of warming.

Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on April 19, 2024 / 9:00 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.