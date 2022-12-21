Denver Coliseum among public facilities open as 24/7 shelter for winter storm

The forecast had already prompted several Colorado communities to prepare emergency warming shelters on Wednesday morning ahead of the arctic cold — one of the worst cold snaps in 30 years.

We visited Denver Coliseum, where it was expected to open during the afternoon as a 24-hour shelter. It will be all hands on deck to make sure everyone will have a warm place to stay.

CBS



The Coliseum was open to anyone beginning on Wednesday. A City of Denver spokesman told us two of the recreation centers were also being utilized as shelters for migrants only, and one rec center was being activated as a migrant reception center.

All other city rec centers and libraries as well as the coliseum were utilized as warming centers for the homeless population.

We were also told the National Guard would be at the Coliseum to help those who will be at the shelter.

Some advocates did have concerns about the ability to serve those in the city who might not have access to shelter.

"I don't think it's enough," said Anaya Robinson with the Americans for Civil Liberties Union. "I think we need more options for people dispersed throughout the city for 24/7 centers like that I think. While the coliseum is very large, it's not necessarily accessible for a lot of folks ... It's going to be awful for a lot of folks who are unhoused."

Denver Department of Public Health and Environment had safety tips for this cold snap: