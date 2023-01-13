Watch CBS News
Winter Park Express service returns for the season on Friday

The Ski Train returned Friday to take skiers and boarders to Winter Park. The Amtrak Winter Park Express will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through the end of March.

Fares start at $34 for adults and $17 for children. Ski equipment can be carried on for no additional charge. 

The train departs from Union Station at 7 a.m. to get to Winter Park by 9 a.m. The return trip leaves Winter Park at 4:30 p.m.

ski-train-2.jpg
The Ski Train will run through March 26.

Tickets between Denver Union Station (station code: DEN) to Winter Park Resort (station code: WPR) are now on sale at Amtrak.com/WinterParkExpress and the Amtrak app. 

