Winter Park and Eldora Mountain ski resorts to open in Colorado this week

By Kasey Richardson

CBS Colorado

With all of the extra snow the state received last week, it was announced that Winter Park and Eldora Mountain ski resorts are set to reopen.

The resorts plan to open on Nov. 3 and if you are keeping track, that's three mountains on the Ikon Pass. 

Epic pass members have one mountain with Keystone Ski Resort opening earlier this week. 

First published on November 1, 2023 / 3:49 PM MDT

