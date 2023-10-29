Colorado skiers revel in merriment as Arapahoe Basin opens for the season

Arapahoe Basin opens for ski season with music, costume contest and lots of traffic

Ellie Nixon was definitely in the spirit Sunday morning at A-basin.

"It's electric. The energy can't beat it," said Nixon.

Despite the cold she donned her hot dog costume and hit the slopes for opening day once more.

"I'm a chilly dog!" she said with a laugh. "Opening day! this is my second year in a row."

She and her friends saw all the snow the state was getting Saturday evening and decided to drive from Denver on the icy roads Sunday morning to join the crowds for the opening of Colorado's first ski resort of the 2023-2024 season.

Officially, it was 11 inches of new snow they got at A-Basin, which made for a great opening day for all those like Ellie and her friends who got up early, braved the roads and came out to have some fun.

"The conditions couldn't be better. It's the best ski resort in the world. And also, my friends all wanted to come up and have a good time," said Nixon.

Even though they had to wait in long lift lines and the temperature was bitterly low, she says the suffering was worth it so she could join in the merriment.

"I couldn't have asked for a better opening day," said Nixon.