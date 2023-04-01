Watch CBS News
Local News

Windy, warm, and dry conditions prompts a Red Flag Warning Saturday

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Weather: Windy, warm and dry continues prompts Red Flag Warning Saturday
Colorado Weather: Windy, warm and dry continues prompts Red Flag Warning Saturday 02:57

It will feel spring-like this weekend with daytime highs in the mid-60s. It will be mostly sunny and breezy at times with gusts up to 20 miles per hour in the Denver metro area. 

co-today-highs.png
CBS

Windy conditions have prompted a Red Flag Warning for southeast plains as well as the Palmer Divide from 11 a.m. through this evening with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour. 

red-flag-warning.png
CBS

The windy and dry conditions continue Sunday. A Fire Weather Watch is already in place Sunday for southeast plains. 

fire-weather-watch.png
CBS

The warm, and dry pattern will continue on Monday with daytime highs in the 60s. 

extended-am.png
CBS

Our next storm system will arrive Tuesday bringing a chance for light snow and cooler temperatures. At this point, it's not looking like the snow will amount to much, but the roads could be slippery during the day. 

ecmwf-state-snow.png
CBS
Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanadrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker. Read her bio & send her an email.

First published on April 1, 2023 / 8:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.