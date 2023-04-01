Windy, warm, and dry conditions prompts a Red Flag Warning Saturday

It will feel spring-like this weekend with daytime highs in the mid-60s. It will be mostly sunny and breezy at times with gusts up to 20 miles per hour in the Denver metro area.

Windy conditions have prompted a Red Flag Warning for southeast plains as well as the Palmer Divide from 11 a.m. through this evening with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

The windy and dry conditions continue Sunday. A Fire Weather Watch is already in place Sunday for southeast plains.

The warm, and dry pattern will continue on Monday with daytime highs in the 60s.

Our next storm system will arrive Tuesday bringing a chance for light snow and cooler temperatures. At this point, it's not looking like the snow will amount to much, but the roads could be slippery during the day.

