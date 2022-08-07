Watch CBS News
Residents in Brighton and Commerce City cleaning up after windstorm

A short but powerful storm that moved through western Adams County on Saturday left behind some damage for residents and road crews to clean up.

Wind gusts caused damage around Brighton and Commerce City, and there was some minor flash flooding in the later afternoon into the early evening. Two large trees was ripped from their roots along Peoria Street at the boundary between the two cities in the northern part of the Denver metro area, and other large trees in the area also toppled over.

The winds blew down at least one basketball hoop and upended and sent furniture and trampolines flying through the air.

Alan Trudell said the combination of wind, rain and hail snapped his flagpole and flipped his chicken coop.

"The wind was really strong because the trees were swaying back and forth. It was a hard rain with pea-sized hail. And it just seemed like it switched directions a couple of times," he said.

