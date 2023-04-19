Windsor's population has doubled and thrived in 15 years since historic tornado

As part of CBS News Colorado's commitment to covering Colorado's weather, we're taking a look back at historic weather events in the Centennial State including the historic Windsor tornado of May 2008. The EF-3 tornado ripped through the Town of Windsor, destroying homes and businesses and killing one person.

Windsor is now one of the fastest growing communities in the entire state, but at the time of the tornado only 17,000 people lived in the northern Colorado town.

"It was still a small town," said Scott Ballstadt, Director of Planning for Windsor.

Ballstadt was in the town hall building when the skies changed and winds picked up the day the tornado happened.

"It was a really strange day. That morning it was an eerily green sky and really humid," Ballstadt said.

The silence before the storm was followed by hail and wind gusts topping 165 miles per hour.

"The trees were leaning one direction one minute and the opposite direction the next," Ballstadt said.

A couple miles to the southeast of town hall students and educators at Windmill Child Enrichment day care were also taking cover.

"The hail started getting really big," said Angi Ruiz, who still works at the day care in 2023.

Ruiz recalled a parent running into the day care and warning of the incoming danger.

"She just said there was huge tornado on top of the hill and we need to get to cover," Ruiz said.

Ruiz and her peers gathered the children and put them in safe places in the building. Ruiz and the youngest of the children hid in the bathroom.

"We were just singing songs and praying," Ruiz said.

Both Ballstadt and Ruiz said they knew the tornado was hitting where they were when one thing happened.

"My ears popped," Ballstadt said.

"Our ears were popping and we knew it was on us, then," Ruiz said. "Toys from the playground had flown through and were hitting the wall that I was sitting along."

The tornado killed one person and caused millions of dollars in damages to homes, vehicles, businesses and schools.

Weld County is the tornado capital of the United States, having more tornadoes since 1950 than any other county. But, one that hit so close to I-25, and one that traveled from southeast to northwest was very rare.

Both Ruiz and Ballstadt said they were impressed by how the community not only came together, but also grew after the tornado.

"I saw a lot of people come together after that," Ruiz said.

"Within a half an hour of the storm blowing through people were out in the street clearing streets for emergency vehicles," Ballstadt said. "We learned Windsor is a resilient community, when adversity struck we rose to the occasion."

While many may have thought a town ravished by a tornado would see an exodus or evening out of population, Windsor did the complete opposite. It was one of the fastest communities to bounce back from the housing bubble and recession.

The population has doubled in Windsor since the tornado happened and many farms are currently being turned into neighborhoods as more people flock to the town.

"Since (the tornado) residential development hasn't slowed down, it has only increased," Ballstadt said.

New homes, businesses and even charter schools have been built along the very path the tornado traveled.

"There are a few silver linings to the tornado. Town hall was restored to its 100-year-old glory," Ballstadt said.

Windmill Child Enrichment, now "ABC," has rebuilt and thrived since the storm.

The iconic Windsor Mill, which was damaged by both the tornado and a fire years later, has also seen success in recent years. Developers have redesigned it to be one of Windsor's most popular places for restaurants and events.

"And now it is one of the most productive properties in all of Weld County," Ballstadt said.

Longtime residents said the tornado was a reminder that Colorado weather is unique.

"The weather can change at the drop of a hat. That is just typical Colorado," Ballstadt said.

"(Windsor) has really grown. They know it is a strong community and people want to be a part of that," Ruiz said.