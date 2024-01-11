Watch CBS News
Local News

Wind chills could drop to as low as -35 in Colorado in upcoming days

By Alex Lehnert

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado weather: Light snow with blustery conditions on Thursday
Colorado weather: Light snow with blustery conditions on Thursday 02:18

All signs continue to point to an extended period of dangerously cold wind chills as we rapidly approach the weekend. The surge of Arctic air prompted an expansion of a Wind Chill Watch for the weekend. This Wind Chill Watch includes eastern Colorado, extending to the Interstate 25 corridor. From Saturday morning through Tuesday morning wind chills could drop as low as -35 degrees. Under conditions like that, frostbite is possible on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. 

wind-chill-watch.png

Actual air temperatures will likely not get out of the single digits through the weekend, with overnight lows dipping below zero. 

ecmwf-state-wind-chill.png

Several chances of snow are also possible through the weekend, amounting to a total of 1-3" for parts of the Denver metro and Front Range, with more into the foothills. 

futurecast.png

More heavy mountain snow is prompting Winter Storm Watches to go into place for the northern mountains and Western Slope through Saturday, but more heavy snow is expected Saturday into Sunday. 

winter-storm-watch.png

Snow totals in the mountains will be measured in feet for many areas this weekend, with 1-3 feet expected in many areas. Travel in the high country has already been an issue this week, with dangerous travel possible heading into the long weekend.

gfs-state-snow.png

If you have plans to head up to the high country over the long weekend, pay close attention to road conditions, as heavy snow and wind will cause low visibility, snow-covered roads, and drifting across many mountain highways and passes.

RELATED: Colorado Avalanche Information Center: increase in danger due to low snow totals, new snow on the way

Alex Lehnert
alex-lehnert.jpg

First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert provides the weather forecast on CBS Colorado Mornings. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out her bio.

First published on January 11, 2024 / 8:38 AM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.