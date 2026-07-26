New wildfire sparks southwest of Denver metro area, evacuations ordered

A small wildfire sparked southwest of the Denver metro area on Sunday evening, prompting Douglas County officials to issue an evacuation order.

Around 5 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said emergency crews were responding to a forest fire west of Sedalia. DCSO deputies and personnel with the Office of Emergency Management, West Douglas Fire, Castle Rock Fire and a helitack crew responded to the scene to work on containment efforts.

Forest fire west of Sedalia Viewer photo

In an update after 6 p.m., the sheriff's office announced evacuation orders for residents within a 2-mile radius around West Douglas Fire Station 132 at Hwy 67 & Oak Valley.

They encouraged residents to evacuate to the Sedalia Post Office.

"If you live nearby, stay alert and monitor official updates as conditions can change quickly," the DCSO said.