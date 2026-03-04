Watch CBS News
Small wildfire sends up smoke in Boulder County south of Lyons

By
Jesse Sarles
A small wildfire in Heil Valley Ranch is putting up smoke in northern Boulder County. The open space area in the foothills south of Lyons and west of Longmont is popular for hikers and mountain bikers.

The fire was described by authorities as being approximately 30 feet by 30 feet. Firefighters were there working on the fire late Wednesday afternoon.

 It is not near homes and there is no evacuation order in place.

Anyone who sees smoke coming from the area should be aware that there's no need to call 911.

