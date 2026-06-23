Evacuation notice issued for Colorado residents near wildfire in Mesa County

Firefighters are working to combat a wildfire in western Colorado that broke out on Tuesday, and officials are telling nearby residents to evacuate.

The Grand Junction Fire Department says the fire sparked in the area near 7803 Reeder Mesa Road, southeast of Grand Junction. Multiple agencies are assisting in efforts to contain the fire, and firefighting aircraft have also been called in.

Grand Junction Fire Department

The fire department says several structures have been damaged by the fire.

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order for the area of Blue Sage Dr. and Lands End Road, warning residents to evacuate immediately.

"The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is issuing an evacuation order for the area of Blue Sage Dr and Lands End Rd due to a wildfire. If you are receiving this message - EVACUATE NOW. Do not delay to pack belongings," the alert said.

Evacuation notice area around Reeder Mesa Road Grand Junction Fire Department

The fire department says residents within one mile of the fire have been asked to evacuate. They added that some residents outside the evacuation area may also have received emergency notifications and urged them to monitor official channels for updates and guidance.