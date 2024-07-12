New Colorado wildfire sends up smoke in Boulder, NCAR evacuated due to "Dinosaur Fire"

A wildfire started late Friday morning in an open space area near the National Center for Atmospheric Research office in Boulder. While the fire doesn't appear to be threatening any structures, the NSF NCAR Mesa Lab campus has been evacuated as a precaution. Emergency managers named the fire the Dinosaur Fire and said it is burning near the Mallory Cave Trail.

Bob Henson

Authorities in Boulder said multiple Colorado fire and police agencies have responded to the fire. Several air resources were called in to fight the fire, and a helicopter could be seen making drops on the blaze just before 1 p.m.

The fire is located in the southwestern part of the city of Boulder, which is located in the far northwestern corner of the Denver metro area. Officials described it as a "slow-moving" fire, and the Boulder Police Department tweeted "The #DinosaurFire is not behaving in a way that is a cause for evacuation concerns at this time." No injuries have been reported.

Boulder Office of Emergency Management

People who use the open space for hiking were instructed to leave the area and trails in the area were closed.

At 12:45 p.m. Boulder was experiencing extremely hot temperatures. The thermometer was at 97 degrees.