Who's moving in? Jeffco school properties up for sale

For years, Allendale Elementary School in Arvada was home to more than 120 students.

"It was fun. I could hear the kids playing and I could hear the bell ringing and I always...it made me feel comforted," Carol said.

She didn't share her last name, but Carol has lived around the block from the school for more than a decade.

Now, that vacant school, and Zerger Elementary not far away in Westminster, are slated to get new owners.

More JeffCo properties are soon to follow.

"Two properties in the first round and then the next round, where we will bring forward questions for our board in terms of surplus, will be in August. And then we will bring another round in January," Lisa Relou, Chief of strategy and Communication for Jefferson County Schools.

The process will take time - as they look to sell or lease long-term.

Relous says input from the community about the future will be a priority. The school system wants neighbors to help review proposals that come in.

"What's important to us is, is it a boost or a lift up to the neighborhood that folks in the neighborhood are excited what is potentially planned there? And that it's something that is adding to the neighborhood," she said.

Those living nearby weighed in on what they'd like to see.

"A rec center, you know, they got a gym in there and stuff already," Zerger neighbor Barbara Jones said.

They also shared what they could do without.

"Wouldn't want any more housing. We have all kinds of housing going up in the area...and the traffic has gotten really bad," Carol said.

Those thoughts they plan to share with the school board when the time comes.

"The more people that have a say that live here, the better," Jones said.

"It's reassuring, but I don't know if they ever really listen," Carol laughed.

If someone does propose buying the property and using it for something new, they will likely need to get the area rezoned. That is done through the city.