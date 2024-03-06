Whoa, what a tournament! Evergreen Lake Ice Fishing tourney's winning fish is a runt

The official results are in from the Evergreen Lake Ice Fishing Tournament and the winning fish was, well, in the size department, a bit of an underachiever.

Let's put it this way; it came in at a whopping 449 grams. It sounds better in metric measurement because the winning fish was actually 0.99 of a pound.

Evergreen Lake Ice Fishing Tournament

Yes, under a pound. And even at less than a pound, the svelte trout outweighed on an individual basis, ALL OF THE OTHER FISH CAUGHT.

It was the first annual fishing tournament with the Lake House run by the Evergreen Park and Recreation District and competition was highly motivated to avoid other Saturday chores at home.

24 people staked out a spot on the ice to seek the Moby Dick of rainbow trout. It wasn't exactly a feeding frenzy on the frozen pond, but the nibble was on. The anglers reeled in a total of 88 fish.

The winner, whose name was withheld pending notification of the person who needed to look up the identity of the guy in the red coat, proudly stood by for the weigh-in as lake staff carted a scale around to keep it legit.

Evergreen Lake Ice Fishing Tournament

Then after proper determination, the winner held a proud smile for the camera and managed to display a catch barely larger than something labeled Gorton's and covered with breading.

Fish forward young man. It looks bigger that way.