White River National Forest to hire diversity inclusion specialist

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

White River National Forest near Glenwood Springs is trying to make its lands more accessible to all. In order to do this, they are planning to hire a diversity inclusion specialist.

2011 Aspen Ideas Festival - Day 7
ASPEN, CO - JULY 03: General view of The White River National Forest during the Aspen Institute's Aspen Ideas Festival 2011 on July 3, 2011 in Aspen, Colorado. Leigh Vogel / Getty Images

The new position will work with Forest Service employees, the public and partners.

To ensure the forest is accessible to the Spanish-speaking and other underserved communities in Western Colorado.

LINK: Forest Service Jobs

CBSColorado.com Staff
The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First.

First published on September 2, 2022 / 5:42 PM

