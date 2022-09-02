White River National Forest to hire diversity inclusion specialist

White River National Forest near Glenwood Springs is trying to make its lands more accessible to all. In order to do this, they are planning to hire a diversity inclusion specialist.

ASPEN, CO - JULY 03: General view of The White River National Forest during the Aspen Institute's Aspen Ideas Festival 2011 on July 3, 2011 in Aspen, Colorado. Leigh Vogel / Getty Images

The new position will work with Forest Service employees, the public and partners.

To ensure the forest is accessible to the Spanish-speaking and other underserved communities in Western Colorado.

LINK: Forest Service Jobs