Watch CBS News
Politics

White House requests $58 million to increase security for executive, judicial branches after Charlie Kirk shooting, sources say

By
Nikole Killion
Nikole Killion
Congressional Correspondent
Nikole Killion is a CBS News congressional correspondent based in Washington D.C., who has covered some of the biggest stories on Capitol Hill since 2021. Killion has also served a key role in CBS News' election coverage during the 2024 and 2020 presidential races covering the Trump, Biden, and Harris campaigns.
Read Full Bio
Nikole Killion

/ CBS News

D.C. safety concerns after Charlie Kirk shooting
Charlie Kirk's killing sparks safety concerns in Washington 02:09

The Trump administration is sending a $58 million request to Congress to increase security for the executive and judicial branches in the wake of the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CBS News Saturday.

Punchbowl was first to report the news.

A White House official confirmed the extra funds would be directed to the U.S. Marshals Service and would also include enhanced 
protection for Supreme Court justices.

Additionally, the Trump administration expressed support for increased funding to protect congressional lawmakers, but may defer to the legislative branch on that.

This all comes ahead of a Sept. 30 government funding deadline. 

CBS News previously reported on a new pilot program for House members that launched in August that provides an extra allowance for members to hire personal security or make upgrades at home.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said late this week a "deliberate" and thorough review of the program is underway. The Senate is also considering additional safety precautions.  

"We've got to protect people who run for public office or no one will, and that's heavy on our hearts and minds, as we also, you know, work through the trauma of what happened," Johnson told reporters Thursday. 

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan told CBS News that the department expects to track more than 14,000 threats to members by the end of the year, significantly outpacing previous years. Sullivan said USCP will be operating at a "heightened posture" going forward. 

"We're prepared to continue to react and keep the members of Congress safe," Sullivan said.

Patrick Maguire contributed to this report.

Nikole Killion

Nikole Killion is a CBS News congressional correspondent based in Washington D.C., who has covered some of the biggest stories on Capitol Hill since 2021. Killion has also served a key role in CBS News' election coverage during the 2024 and 2020 presidential races covering the Trump, Biden, and Harris campaigns.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue