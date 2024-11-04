When do polls open and close in Colorado on Election Day?

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5 and Coloradans who haven't already voted in person or dropped them in drop boxes still have some time.

Colorado's 4 million or so voters will be able to vote for president, Congress, judges, a number of state ballot initiatives, state representatives and, depending on where you live, state senators, local measures and more. As of 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, just over 2 million Coloradans had voted, according to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.

It's too late to mail in your 2024 Colorado ballot, but there are still ways to vote. The deadline to drop off ballots is 7 p.m. on Tuesday. You can also vote in person at a polling location and you can see your voting location and nearby drop boxes at the Colorado Secretary of State's website.

A voter places a ballot in the collection box at a drop-off location Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Washington Park in Denver. David Zalubowski / AP

The deadline to submit ballots is 7 p.m. on Tuesday. However, if you're in line to vote in person at 7 p.m., you can still vote. Stay in line as you are allowed, by law, to go vote, so long as you're in line before 7 p.m.

You can drop your ballot off in a drop box any time before 7 p.m. Tuesday and polling places open at 7 a.m. for those who want to fill out and cast their ballot in person.

CBS News Colorado has a voter guide that breaks down the various candidates and ballot questions.