Dog seen being strangled at Wheat Ridge Walmart has new forever home with witness

Good news! A dog who was seen being attacked by her former owner in Wheat Ridge has a new, loving forever home, Wheat Ridge Police Department was proud to announce on Wednesday.

WHEAT RIDGE POLICE

We originally shared Roni's story after police reported her owner had been seen attempting to strangler her with a phone charging cord in a Walmart parking lot. Good Samaritan Rebecca rushed to Walmart employees and met employee Rita, who ultimately was able to save Roni.

After going through the process, Rebecca was able to adopt Roni, and she will now be called Maizie from now on. Wheat Ridge PD was able to share new pictures of Maize in her new home and with a new dog companion. We didn't catch their name in the Facebook post.

"We couldn't be happier for all of them," Wheat Ridge PD shared in its post on social media. "Thank you Rita, Rebecca, and you — our kind-hearted community members who showed an outpouring of care and concern for this sweet girl who deserved (and now has) so much better."

Just in case you’re feeling a little Grinchy after the holiday, here’s an update that will undoubtedly warm even the... Posted by Wheat Ridge Police Department on Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Maize's original owner faces animal cruelty charges. The woman originally told police the day of the response that she was experiencing a mental health crisis, so she was taken to the hospital that day. But police still referred the felony charges for what she was accused of against the dog we all can now call Maizie.

RELATED: Walgreens employee rescues dog from woman trying to strangle it with charger cable