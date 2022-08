Wheat Ridge police are asking for help to identify 3 armed robbery suspects. They targeted the Circle K at 38th and Kipling.

Do you recognize these 3 armed robbery suspects? Wanted for overnight robbery of Circle K (3800 blck Kipling). One had gun, prevented employee from triggering alarm that would alert police. Tips: bwith@ci.wheatridge.co.us pic.twitter.com/RUUWapP8Ex — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) August 22, 2022

Police said that one of the men had a gun and prevented the employee from triggering the alarm. Anyone with information is asked to call the Wheat Ridge police at (303) 237-2220.