Wheat Ridge police need help solving a road rage incident that ended with semi driver shot

Police in Wheat Ridge are asking for help in solving a road rage incident over the weekend that ended with a semi-driver being shot. The victim told police that a black pickup was driving dangerously alongside and eventually in front of him westbound on I-70 near Ward Road about 8:10 a.m. Sunday. 

Police said the truck pulled alongside the passenger side of the semi and the driver fired a shot that struck the victim. The suspect vehicle then excited on Ward Road. 

Wheat Ridge police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or saw the black truck before the crime occurred or after it exited on Ward Road is asked to call Jefferson County non-emergency at 303.980.7300 or reach out to Detective Paugh at jpaugh@ci.wheatridge.co.us

First published on January 31, 2023 / 12:14 PM

