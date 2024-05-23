Wheat Ridge police identify suspect wanted for shoplifting, ramming Colorado patrol vehicle

Police in Wheat Ridge have identified the man wanted for shoplifting before ramming a patrol vehicle in a King Soopers parking lot on Wednesday. Investigators are searching for Francisco Gonzales.

Police are searching for shoplifting and hit-and-run suspect Francisco Gonzales wanted in Wheat Ridge. Wheat Ridge Police

Officers rushed to the King Soopers on Youngfield Street on Wednesday afternoon on reports of a shoplifting incident. When they arrived, the suspect rammed into a patrol vehicle along with two other vehicles in the parking lot before speeding away.

Wheat Ridge police officers caught up with the suspect vehicle near 42nd Avenue and Youngfield Street and arrested a female suspect. Investigators said that's when the male suspect, identified as Gonzales, 37, ran to the Clear Creek Trailhead.

Wheat Ridge Police Department

Officers called off the search of the area after a couple of hours. They did not locate Gonzales and officers are asking for the public's help in locating him. Anyone who sees Gonzales or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Wheat Ridge Police

One civilian was injured in the collision in the King Soopers parking lot and was taken to a local hospital along with the female suspect after she was captured by officers. The civilian was treated and released from the hospital.

Francisco Gonzales Wheat Ridge Police

No officers were injured in the incident.