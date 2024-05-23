Watch CBS News
Local News

Wheat Ridge police identify suspect wanted for shoplifting, ramming Colorado patrol vehicle

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

1 arrested after shoplifting suspect rams police car in Wheat Ridge
1 arrested after shoplifting suspect rams police car in Wheat Ridge 00:31

Police in Wheat Ridge have identified the man wanted for shoplifting before ramming a patrol vehicle in a King Soopers parking lot on Wednesday. Investigators are searching for Francisco Gonzales.

wheat-ridge-car-ramming-suspect-2.png
Police are searching for shoplifting and hit-and-run suspect Francisco Gonzales wanted in Wheat Ridge.  Wheat Ridge Police

Officers rushed to the King Soopers on Youngfield Street on Wednesday afternoon on reports of a shoplifting incident. When they arrived, the suspect rammed into a patrol vehicle along with two other vehicles in the parking lot before speeding away. 

Wheat Ridge police officers caught up with the suspect vehicle near 42nd Avenue and Youngfield Street and arrested a female suspect. Investigators said that's when the male suspect, identified as Gonzales, 37, ran to the Clear Creek Trailhead. 

gonaeloxyaarzqj-copy.jpg
Wheat Ridge Police Department

Officers called off the search of the area after a couple of hours. They did not locate Gonzales and officers are asking for the public's help in locating him. Anyone who sees Gonzales or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911. 

gonaelrwmaaqxqx.jpg
Wheat Ridge Police

One civilian was injured in the collision in the King Soopers parking lot and was taken to a local hospital along with the female suspect after she was captured by officers. The civilian was treated and released from the hospital. 

wheat-ridge-car-ramming-suspect-1.jpg
  Francisco Gonzales Wheat Ridge Police

No officers were injured in the incident.    

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

First published on May 23, 2024 / 11:07 AM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.