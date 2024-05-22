Shoplifting suspect rams police car in Wheat Ridge, 1 arrested as police seek second suspect

Wheat Ridge police say officers are searching for a shoplifting suspect who rammed a patrol vehicle in a King Soopers parking lot, while one was taken into custody after a chase.

The police department issued a message via X that multiple officers were on the scene at the King Soopers on Youngfield Street investigating the incident that began with a shoplifting report at the store.

Wheat Ridge Police Department

Officers arrived to the scene after the call and the suspect rammed into a patrol vehicle along with two other cars in the parking light before fleeing the scene.

Wheat Ridge police caught up with the suspect vehicle near 42nd Avenue and Youngfield Street and that's when officers took a female suspect into custody, while a male suspect had ran to the Clear Creek trailhead. Officers are currently searching the area for the suspect.

A civilian had sustained injuries in the collision at the King Soopers parking lot and was taken to a local hospital along with the female suspect after she was apprehended by officers.

No officers were reported injured in the incident.

Wheat Ridge PD issued an update around 2:49 p.m. that officers have pulled back from the search along the Clear Creek for the suspect.

The police department says the incident remains an active investigation and believes there is no active threat to the community.

