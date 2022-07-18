Wheat Ridge man arrested after brandishing machete, starting fire

A man who Wheat Ridge police say was brandishing a machete is in custody. Officers responded to Iris Apartments for a man chasing someone around a pool with a machete. The suspect then barricaded himself in an apartment and set it on fire.

First responders surround suspect accused of brandishing a machete. Wheat Ridge Police Department

It took 17-minutes for the officers to deescalate the situation, convince the suspect to drop his weapons, and to crawl out the window of the apartment to safety. Neither the suspect nor any of the other residents at the apartment complex were injured in the incident.

Arvada Fire firefighters were able to put the fire out without incident.