Watch CBS News
Local News

Wheat Ridge city leaders condemn antisemitic hate speech presented to council

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The City of Wheat Ridge is condemning antisemitic hate speech that was presented to its city council during a regularly scheduled business meeting on Monday.

Several people made comments during the public opinion portion of the meeting. Then, after a short break, the council voted to suspend its rules and limit public comment to a minute.

In a statement, the city says "While we as a city value the right to free speech, the remarks were disturbing, shocking and unacceptable. This type of hate is not welcome in our city."

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 14, 2023 / 8:06 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.