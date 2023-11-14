Wheat Ridge city leaders condemn antisemitic hate speech presented to council

The City of Wheat Ridge is condemning antisemitic hate speech that was presented to its city council during a regularly scheduled business meeting on Monday.

Several people made comments during the public opinion portion of the meeting. Then, after a short break, the council voted to suspend its rules and limit public comment to a minute.

In a statement, the city says "While we as a city value the right to free speech, the remarks were disturbing, shocking and unacceptable. This type of hate is not welcome in our city."