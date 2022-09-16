Watch CBS News
Wrong-way driver causes several crash, backup on I-70 in Wheat Ridge; DUI suspected

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A wrong-way driver in a truck caused a number of crashes with other vehicles that backed up Intestate 70 westbound in Wheat Ridge on Friday morning. The wrong-way driver is being investigated for DUI.

According to Wheat Ridge Police Department, I-70 westbound was closed at Ward Road just after 5 a.m. CDOT showed there were the crash was cleared just before 7 a.m.

Investigators say the driver of a truck was driving eastbound on I-70 in westbound lanes and hit several other cars. That driver was taken to the hospital to treat injuries. It was not known how severe those injuries were. 

The police department told CBS Colorado others involved did not have serious injuries due to the crashes caused by the wrong-way driver. 

First published on September 16, 2022 / 6:59 AM

