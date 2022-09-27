Watch CBS News
Westminster Public Schools warn parents about driver allegedly watching and photographing STEM Academy Elementary students

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Westminster Public Schools is warning families to be on the lookout for an SUV seen in the photo below. The district says its driver has been acting suspiciously near one of its schools.

The driver was reported photographing students on the elementary campus of the Colorado STEM Academy, off West 72nd Avenue and Irving Street, the district said.

Staff approached the SUV and the driver took off, the district said.

The SUV appears to be a gray or dark colored two-door Chevy Tahoe from the mid-1990s.

The incident was reported to police, who warned other nearby departments about it too.

If you or students see this SUV, please call police.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 4:38 PM

