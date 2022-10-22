Watch CBS News
Local News

Westminster Police seeking Jeep Liberty allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

CBS News Live
CBS News Colorado Live

Westminster Police are looking for a 2000's maroon Jeep Liberty like the one pictured below after a fatal hit-and-run crash.

west-fatal-hit-run-stock-photo-of-car.jpg
Stock image of a 2000's Jeep Liberty, like one involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Westminster around midnight Friday night. Westminster Police Department

It happened yesterday around midnight in the 7300 block of North Federal Boulevard.

Officers say the Jeep allegedly hit a person walking and took off driving southbound on Federal Boulevard.

The Jeep should have heavy front-end damage, specifically on the grill and passenger side front headlight.

If you have any information, call Westminster Police.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 22, 2022 / 4:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.