Westminster Police seeking Jeep Liberty allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run
Westminster Police are looking for a 2000's maroon Jeep Liberty like the one pictured below after a fatal hit-and-run crash.
It happened yesterday around midnight in the 7300 block of North Federal Boulevard.
Officers say the Jeep allegedly hit a person walking and took off driving southbound on Federal Boulevard.
The Jeep should have heavy front-end damage, specifically on the grill and passenger side front headlight.
If you have any information, call Westminster Police.
