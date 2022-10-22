Westminster Police seeking Jeep Liberty allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run

Westminster Police are looking for a 2000's maroon Jeep Liberty like the one pictured below after a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Stock image of a 2000's Jeep Liberty, like one involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Westminster around midnight Friday night. Westminster Police Department

It happened yesterday around midnight in the 7300 block of North Federal Boulevard.

Officers say the Jeep allegedly hit a person walking and took off driving southbound on Federal Boulevard.

The Jeep should have heavy front-end damage, specifically on the grill and passenger side front headlight.

If you have any information, call Westminster Police.