Police search for suspects in Hummer who fired shots outside Westminster HQ

Westminster Police Department is searching for suspects after they say individuals in a "yellow Humvee" drove up to the police department early on Thursday morning and fired shots before leaving. No one was hurt. 

According to the Westminster PD press release, it was at about 2 a.m. when an unknown passenger stepped outside the vehicle and started firing a gun outside the security parking area of the police department on Yates Street. 

The suspect appeared to be shooting in the air. Multiple shell casings were found after at least two suspects left the scene in the Hummer. 

Westminster PD confirmed no officers, employees or property were shot.

There was no further suspect information immediately available in the press release, and there was no license plate information for the vehicle.

Anyone with information can contact the police department at at 303-658-4360 and select option 1.

First published on November 4, 2022 / 11:07 AM

