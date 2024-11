Police in Westminster helped arrest a suspect wanted in a murder out of Omaha, Neb. who was in Colorado. Officers arrested Dak Lam on Monday night.

US Marshall

According to the U.S. Marshall's Service, Lam is wanted for first-degree murder in the Oct. 12 shooting death of Keah Paljor. SWAT officers helped make the arrest near W. 136th Avenue and Huron Street in Westminster.

Dak Lam US Marshall