Norm Haubert named new police chief in Westminster

Westminster has chosen a new police chief. Norm Haubert, who has served recently as interim police chief, is the new chief. He was picked from a group of five finalists.

"I look forward to working alongside City Manager (Mark) Freitag to strengthen and support our officers and professional staff to provide a safe and secure community for our residents," Haubert said in a prepared statement.

Haubert has been serving as the interim chief since 2021 when the police department underwent a review. He will be sworn in on Monday at 9 a.m. in the City Council Chambers.

Freitag said in a statement that "Haubert's track record of integrity, honor, and excellence exemplifies the very best of what it means to be a Westminster police officer." Before becoming interim chief he worked on updating the department's records management system and dispatch setup.

City officials said more than 300 residents were involved in the 4 month recruitment process for a new chief.

