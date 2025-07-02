Watch CBS News
Westbound lanes of I-70 closed in Colorado's high country after crash involving semi

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Westbound lanes of I-70 closed at Eisenhower Tunnel Wednesday morning
The westbound lanes of I-70 in Colorado's high country were closed Wednesday morning after a crash involving a semi and a box truck. The lanes were closed at the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The Colorado State Patrol told CBS Colorado that troopers responded to a crash in the westbound lanes at mile marker 212 at 4:18 a.m. 

The westbound lanes of I-70 were closed Wednesday morning after a crash involving a semi and a box truck. CDOT

The crash involved a semi-trailer and a box truck. 

One driver was rushed to the hospital by a helicopter ambulance. The other driver claimed no injuries. 

What caused the crash is being investigated. There was a fuel leak with one of the vehicles. 

Troopers said it is unclear when the westbound lanes will reopen and that drivers should expect an extended closure. 

There were miles-long backups leading to the tunnel. 

