Westbound lanes of I-70 closed in Colorado's high country after crash involving semi

The westbound lanes of I-70 in Colorado's high country were closed Wednesday morning after a crash involving a semi and a box truck. The lanes were closed at the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The Colorado State Patrol told CBS Colorado that troopers responded to a crash in the westbound lanes at mile marker 212 at 4:18 a.m.

The westbound lanes of I-70 were closed Wednesday morning after a crash involving a semi and a box truck. CDOT

The crash involved a semi-trailer and a box truck.

One driver was rushed to the hospital by a helicopter ambulance. The other driver claimed no injuries.

What caused the crash is being investigated. There was a fuel leak with one of the vehicles.

Troopers said it is unclear when the westbound lanes will reopen and that drivers should expect an extended closure.

There were miles-long backups leading to the tunnel.