Positive human West Nile Virus case confirmed in Weld County

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

One person in Weld County has been positively diagnosed with West Nile Virus. That diagnosis is the first positive case in the county this year. 

The person has experienced mild symptoms, including fever, fatigue, and body aches. 

The department also detected two cases in horses in the county. 

West Nile Virus comes from mosquitos, and there is no treatment, cure, or vaccination. Most West Nile cases in Colorado are recorded in August and September, when mosquitoes are more prevalent at dusk and dawn. However, cases can be recorded as early as May and as late as December. 

Typically, cases fall dramatically after the first freeze of the season. 

First published on August 24, 2022 / 1:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

