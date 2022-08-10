West Nile Virus Found In Arapahoe, Adams Counties

The Tri-County Health Department has confirmed four positive results in samples taken from Arapahoe and Adams Counties. Three samples were found in infected mosquitoes in Adams County and a human case has been identified in Arapahoe County.

"The virus can cause flu like symptoms in some individuals, and can cause greater illness in people over 60, so I urge people to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites," John M. Douglas, Jr., MD, Executive Director of Tri-County Health Department, said. "Seek medical attention right away if you have signs or symptoms of serious infection, such as high fever, headache, neck stiffness, disorientation or muscle weakness."

Tri-County Health says most cases in Colorado are found between May and October, with the majority of human cases found between August and October when mosquitos are most common.

According to Tri-County Health, most people infected with West Nile Virus do not feel sick. About 20% develop a fever and other symptoms. Roughly 1 in 150 develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

Using insect repellent, wearing long sleeves, and limiting time outdoors at dawn and dusk are some ways you can cut down on the risk of contracting West Nile Virus.