Weld County deputy shot man who fired gun, investigators say

A man is expected to live after firing a gun and then being shot by a Weld County deputy early on Sunday, 19th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team confirmed in a press release.

According to the CIRT, deputies originally responded to a call just after midnight for a disturbance in 200 block of 2nd Avenue Lane in unincorporated Weld County.

When deputies were on scene, they say they encountered a man with a gun, who fired shots. A Weld County deputy then fired his gun at the man and hit him twice.

The injured suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

CIRT said there was no threat in the area after the suspect was apprehended and transported for injuries.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Michael Shea at 970-350-9676 or Michael.Shea@GreeleyPD.com.