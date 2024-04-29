Welcome weekend rain pushes April to one of the wettest on record

As of Sunday, Denver received 3.28 inches of precipitation. Making April the 18th wettest April in Denver history, according to the National Weather Service. On average, Denver typically receives 1.68 inches of precipitation in April. As we close out the month, we are expecting dry and calm conditions, but the wet weather returns as we kick off May.

Today will be a beautiful and spring-like start to the week with daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s along the I-25 corridor. We will have partly sunny conditions with a chance to see a few showers in through Jackson, Grand and Larimer counties overnight through tomorrow morning.

Tuesday temperatures will climb into the low 70s with mostly sunny conditions for the Denver metro area.

Wednesday will start out pleasant, but we are tracking our next storm system that is bringing with it a chance for showers for Denver and the Front Range. Along with the wet weather, daytime highs will drop into the 50s. We will be well below the normal average high of 64 degrees for this time of year.

The unsettled weather doesn't stick around long, another high pressure ridge will build back in bringing warmer and drier weather for the weekend.

