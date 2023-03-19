Wrapping up the weekend with spring-like weather

Today will be mostly sunny and mild with daytime high temperatures in the mid 50s in the Front Range. It will be breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph, but it will stay dry in the Metro Area.

To start your work week and the official start of spring we will have mostly cloudy conditions with mild temperatures in the mid 50s for the I-25 corridor.

It will be a different story in the mountains where a Winter Weather Advisory is in place starting Monday at noon through midday Tuesday. We are expecting snow to start early Monday morning and fill in throughout the day. We could see 5 to 10 inches of snow in and around Crested Butte and 6 to 12 inches of snow in the San Juans.

Another wave of heavy mountain snow moves in on Tuesday and a Winter Storm Watch is in place Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Heavy snow coupled with 50 mph wind gusts could make for difficult travel especially over the higher peaks and passes.

Tuesday night into Wednesday we have a chance to see rain showers in the Metro area.

