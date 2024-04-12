"We Don't Waste" needs more bilingual volunteers at its mobile markets

"We Don't Waste" mobile markets need more volunteers to help keep hunger at bay

The "We Don't Waste" mobile markets are currently experiencing an increase in demand for food assistance. Over the past year, the markets witnessed a 42% surge in attendance.

As more individuals attend the markets, the necessity for additional volunteers becomes increasingly evident.

Longtime volunteer Sue Liming comprehends this need as she devotes her time to markets across Denver every month.

"It is the best; my husband and I both do it once or twice a week, and it's the most fulfilling thing," said Liming.

At the Lalo Delgado We Don't Waste mobile market, approximately 12,000 pounds of food are distributed during each session.

As a former teacher and food service worker who witnessed food waste daily, Sue sees volunteering for this organization as a means to give back to underserved communities.

"I saw so many kids go to school hungry with insufficient food, and it killed me that you somehow couldn't meet the need for both of those, so when I saw this, I knew it was the perfect match," said Liming.

Combining her passions, she assists people in registering so they can obtain essentials like diapers, formula, eggs, and vegetables. "With this market, we started with maybe 150 families, and now we're up to 300 almost every week," said Liming.

Mobile Market coordinator Brandon Anderson witnesses this need firsthand.

"It has really led to a huge need for Spanish-speaking volunteers and help because it is massive," said Anderson.

According to Anderson, this is because migrants who don't qualify for federal help like food stamps, depend on this assistance.

It's something Erin Lennon, a volunteer who assists about three families at markets every other week, understands very well.

"These pop-up markets that they do are just so essential for so many people to actually eat. Without them, they will not be able to eat," said Lennon.

In 2023, 115,175 individuals were served at 89 Mobile Food Markets. At the Lalo Delgado location, the nonprofit is witnessing 50 to 100 more families per market just this year.

"With inflation and the cost of food going up, it's really hard for people who live here and have connections with services, let alone for people that are migrants," said Lennon.

This underscores the importance of volunteers like Sue and Erin, who understand and care to give back to the community.

"They're the lifeblood of this entire organization. We can't do what we do without them," said Anderson.

On average, the organization sees 25 to 30 volunteers at each of their markets, but they need an extra ten. Bilingual volunteers are especially crucial.