Waymo enters second phase of testing in Denver

The self-driving car company Waymo has moved to the next phase of testing in Denver by removing the backup drivers.

Up until recently, Waymo employees drove around town while the cars and system collected data to get to know the area. At the moment, only company employees can use the driverless Waymo. The public will be able to book rides later this year.

A Waymo self-driving car parked at the Colorado State Capitol. CBS

This move comes as a new study found that driverless Waymos appear to crash less than human drivers. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety compared crash rates in four major cities, including San Francisco, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Austin, from 2021 to 2024. It found that the self-driving Waymos were involved in 68% fewer crashes than vehicles driven by people.

Denver is an important testing ground for Waymo. It's the company's only test city that regularly sees snow and ice. The company hopes to eventually expand into the metro area and Denver International Airport.