Waymo drives through farmers' market in Denver

A Waymo was caught on camera as it showed up at a farmers' market in Denver. The autonomous ride service vehicle seemingly stopped inside the South Pearl Street Farmers' Market in Denver last weekend.

A Waymo wandered through a farmer's market in Denver. @denverseamoss

It's not clear in the video if there was a passenger inside the Waymo. Onlookers told CBS Colorado that it moved on after people cleared the way for the vehicle.

The city said barricades are placed on South Pearl Street every Sunday during the farmers' market.

CBS Colorado reached out to Waymo for comment on the incident.