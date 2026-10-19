Wayfair announces opening dates for large store in Denver

The popular furniture retailer Wayfair is preparing to open a new store in Denver and says the grand opening is scheduled for next month.

This will be the company's fourth large-format store and will cover approximately 140,000 square feet. Wayfair says the store spans two floors and features Wayfair verified items across 19 departments, plus dedicated areas for complimentary design services.

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"As we expand our physical retail footprint into new regions across the U.S., we remain focused on delivering an exceptional shopping experience that brings the best of Wayfair to life," said Liza Lefkowski, vice president of merchandising and stores at Wayfair. "With our Denver store, we're thrilled to introduce Wayfair to new customers—from our unbeatable selection to personalized design service and the flexibility to shop wherever they want. Whether browsing the app, visiting us in-store, or finishing up a space at home, we're here to make it easy—and fun—to create a home they truly love."

The new Denver store is at 8298 E. Northfield Blvd. and will open to the public at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 20. The grand opening celebration will run through Nov. 22 and offer customers up to 80% off throughout the store as well as product giveaways and family-friendly entertainment. The first 100 customers each day will also receive $50 gift cards.

Wayfair's Denver location will be open Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.