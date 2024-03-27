Water World, city of Denver among those starting to hire or refer people for summer jobs

Summer will be here before we know it and Water World is holding a job fair on Wednesday.

There are almost 1,000 positions available from lifeguards to landscaping to dealing with water quality.

In addition to being able to work at Colorado's first and largest waterpark, employees receive a free season pass and access to discounted day tickets for friends and family along with other perks.

The park does require all applicants to be at least 14 years old by May 1.

And if you can't make the fair don't worry you can apply on their website.

Water World opens up Memorial Day weekend and remains open until Labor Day.

In a July 13, 2014 Getty Images file photo, more than 600 lifeguards competed in the 29th Annual Colorado Parks & Recreation Association Lifeguard Games at Hyland Hills Water World. John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The City of Denver is also helping connect people aged 16 to 24 with jobs through its Governor's Summer Job Hunt. Candidates need to provide proof of age and citizenship and then the city will help match young people with job opportunities.

For more information on these jobs, contact Water World or the City of Denver. Water World's job fair is on Wednesday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 8801 N. Pecos St. in Federal Heights.