Authorities searching for missing person at Cherry Creek Reservoir in Aurora

Authorities in Aurora are searching for a person who went missing in the water at Cherry Creek State Park on Tuesday.

Multiple sheriff's deputies, Cherry Creek State Park Rangers, South Metro Fire Rescue firefighters and Colorado Parks and Wildlife personnel are conducting water rescue operations at the swim beach.

South Metro Fire Rescue

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office warned the public to avoid the area and allow first responders room to work.

They added that it may be a possible drowning.

The South Metro dive team says that two people made it to shore, but one person remains missing.