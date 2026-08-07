136-year-old water main replacement in Denver will prompt closures until early 2027

The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is alerting drivers and Santa Fe Drive businesses of a project that will prompt street closures for several months.

A 136-year-old water main is being replaced along Santa Fe Drive between 7th Avenue and 12th Avenue. DOTI says Denver Water needs a safe place to work, so starting Monday, Aug 10, through early 2027, there will be closures in place. This will go between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. Denver Water will work in one to two block increments during that time.

Denver Department of Transportation

DOTI says parking and access to Santa Fe Drive businesses will be available through side streets where the water line replacement work is not happening. Pedestrian access to businesses will be maintained. Drivers who need to go north on Santa Fe Drive will be detoured to West 6th Avenue, then east to Speer Boulevard, then north to West 13th Avenue and then back to Santa Fe Drive.

Businesses including Swift's Breakfast House and the Nail and Skin Studio say it is always hard when a road is closed for construction, but they have loyal customers and will include signage to remind everyone they are open. DOTI says the roads will still be open from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., so morning traffic will not be impacted as much. They say this project is needed.

Denver Department of Transportation

"These sidewalks are an uncomfortable place to walk," Nancy Kuhn, Director of Communications for DOTI. "It's a very tight spot. I think from a streetscape perspective, the community will support this. As it is right now, it's not very welcoming and friendly. We are going to make it better in terms of widening the sidewalks, updating the lighting, adding significantly more trees, improving intersections and adding public art."

The water main replacement work is expected to wrap up in early 2027. The full streetscape project is expected to be completed in 2028.

The Friday Art Festival scheduled for Monday night will not be interrupted by the traffic. DOTI says all of the Friday Art Festivals should go as planned.

For details on the full project, visit this link.