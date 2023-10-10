Watch "Lift the Label" special at CBS News Colorado on World Mental Health Day, Tuesday October 10

Recovery cards help Coloradans who are recovering from mental health crisis

Tuesday is World Mental Health Day.

CBS News Colorado has produced a "Lift the Label" Community Conversation, sharing details about free resources available in Colorado for individuals working to recover from substance use disorders.

Our Karen Leigh is hosting the special sharing all the things you can do to support loved ones in recovery.

Free recovery cards offer messages of encouragement, and a newly enhanced website helps you find care within your budget, or for free.

State Opioid Response Program Manager Jessica Triplett describes how Colorado is offering free 12-week support programs all over the state for the families and friends of people with substance use disorders.

"This is a group format. Folks can find each other, they can support each other. They can get feedback from each other on their situations and it's just a really great cohesive experience," she said.

The program is offered in English and in Spanish.

