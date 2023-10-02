Janice Greenwood "Lifts the Label" on the sigma of illegal drug use in Denver

Janice Greenwood helps save Coloradans lives after she herself has recovered from using crack cocaine. Once on the streets of Denver, homeless and actively using, Greenwood is now a licensed medical case worker for the university of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

"I got my own apartment, my own car -- and it's paid for!" Greenwood said.

Janice credits roller skating, faith and family for helping her stay sober and succeed. CBS News Colorado

She's helping promote the state's Lift the Label campaign in Colorado that works to eliminate the damaging stigma that can prevent those with addiction from getting help. The Lift the Label Campaign is directed by Colorado's Behavioral Health Administration),

"Everything I did, I used, was evil... everything... I lied. I stole," Greenwood said. Greenwood says she became an addict because as a teenager she wanted to fit in. Now she's celebrating 19 years of being sober in September.

Greenwood's advice for family and friends who want to help a loved one suffering from addiction, "You have to be patient with your loved one. And they need not to enable them."

Greenwood says families need to understand the drug a person is using, and its effects on a person and know there are services out there because Greenwood says they can't recover alone.

She tells struggling users, "The same energy, strength, and time you put into your addiction when you were looking for that drug or that drink, you use that same energy and time to put into your recovery so that you not only get sober but you learn how to stay sober."

Janice Greenwood is a medical coordinator.

In a 2021 survey conducted by the Colorado Health Institute, the Colorado Health Access Survey, more than 80,000 Coloradans said they needed substance use treatment but did not get it. Of these, 77% said they didn't seek treatment because of the stigma associated with addiction – the feeling of shame and judgment.

Greenwood says it's her mission now to help people and she's helped hundreds, "What I do mostly is listen."

"I come to a good job where I work doing things that I love to do -- things that I learned to do," Greenwood said.